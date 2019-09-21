CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  CITY COUNCIL DECISION  RESOLUTION NO. 2019-054

NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL DECISION
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-054
A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING CERTIFICATE OF TENTATIVE CANCELLATION OF LAND CONSERVATION CONTRACT NO. 72-363, AND REMOVING THE 18.5‑ACRE SITE FROM THE CHINO AGRICULTURAL PRESERVE FOR ASSESSOR PARCEL NUMBERS: 1056-111-01, 1056-121-02 AND 1056‑121‑03. PL18-0066 (AGRICULTURAL CONTRACT CANCELLATION).
WHEREAS, Alere Property Group, LLC (the “Applicant”), has filed an application with the City of Chino (the “City”) to cancel Land Conservation Contract No. 72-363 and remove the 18.5-acre site located at the northeast corner of Euclid Avenue and Bickmore Avenue from the Chino Agricultural Preserve (the “Project”); and
WHEREAS, the City adopted The Preserve Specific Plan in March 2003; and
WHEREAS, the City, upon annexation, assumed responsibility for administration of the Agricultural Preserve and Agricultural Contracts which existed in the area; and
WHEREAS, the City certified the Program Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for The Preserve, Chino Sphere of Influence – Subarea 2 (SCH# 2000121036) in March 2003, which serves as the environmental document for the contracted property; and
WHEREAS, the loss of prime farmland, acceleration of Williamson Act contract non-renewals and cancellations, and offsite relocation of dairies were identified as unavoidable significant impacts in the EIR, and a Statement of Overriding Considerations for these impacts was adopted; and
WHEREAS, the Chino City Council has gone on record in support of agricultural uses for as long as the landowner desires, and in support of conversion to urban uses when the landowner desires; and
WHEREAS, the proposed Agricultural Contract Cancellation will not have a significant adverse impact on the environment, except for those for which a Statement of Overriding Considerations has been adopted in The Preserve Environmental Impact Report. An Addendum to the EIR has been prepared, which identified no anticipated significant environmental impacts resulting from the proposed project; and
WHEREAS, the City has reviewed a request from the landowner to cancel an agricultural contract and remove the land from the Chino Agriculture Preserve; and
WHEREAS, the request has been processed in accordance with the provisions of state law and procedures adopted by the City Council; and
WHEREAS, the Planning Commission reviewed and held a public hearing on July 15, 2019, concerning the proposed Agricultural Contract Cancellation and has recommended the City Council approve the Project; and
WHEREAS, on September 3, 2019, the City Council held a duly noticed public hearing for the proposed Agricultural Contract Cancellation in compliance with law, entertained the written and oral report of staff, and took public testimony on the Project; and
WHEREAS, the City Council has completed its study of the application, finding that the proposed Project is consistent with the Williamson Act and is in the public interest as indicated below in the public interest findings.
NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Chino, California, does hereby FIND, DETERMINE, and RESOLVE as follows:
A. The foregoing recitals are true and correct and incorporated herein.
B. Based on substantial evidence, both written and oral, from the public hearing, the City Council makes the following findings and takes the following actions on PL18‑0066 (Agricultural Contract Cancellation).
- PL18-0066 (Agricultural Contract Cancellation):
- The cancellation is for land on which a notice of non-renewal has been served. Notice of non-renewal on Contract 72‑363 was served on August 2, 2018 and recorded on September 27, 2018.
- Cancellation is not likely to result in the removal of adjacent lands from agricultural use. Land surrounding the project site has been designated for urban land uses with the incorporation of the Subarea 1 General Plan in 1999 and the adoption of The Preserve Specific Plan (Subarea 2) in 2003. Developable properties on the west side of Euclid Avenue have all been developed with warehouse/distribution buildings. Properties on the east side of Euclid Avenue to the north and east of the project site have been designated/entitled for light industrial uses, are under construction, or are in the entitlement process. The property to the south has a current dairy operation, however, this property is designated as Regional Commercial (RC) in The Preserve Specific Plan and will be developed accordingly in the future. The City has a right to farm policy that allows for properties to continue agricultural uses at the discretion of the property owners. The fact that the Project site is designated for non-agricultural uses in The Preserve Specific Plan assumes the property will be developed with non-agricultural uses. The cancellation of this contract will not result in the removal of any adjacent properties from agriculture use.
- Cancellation is for an alternative use, which is consistent with the applicable provisions of the City’s General Plan. The proposed alternative industrial use is consistent with both the General Plan and The Preserve Specific Plan for the area that was adopted by the City on March 25, 2003.
- Cancellation will not result in discontiguous patterns of urban development. The Preserve is a site-specific master planned community of approximately 2,262 developable acres, which was approved by the City in 2003. The specific plan allows for a wide array of uses included residential, commercial, industrial and open space. The Project site is located at the northeast corner of Euclid and Bickmore Avenues and has a land use designation of Airport Related (AR) in The Preserve Specific Plan. Generally, the properties located south of Kimball Avenue, east of Euclid Avenue, and west of Mayhew Avenue are all designated AR and have either been developed consistent with the land use designation or are in the entitlement process for development consistent with the AR land use designation. The land south of the subject property is an active dairy, however that land is designated RC and any development in the future would be required to be compliant with the RC land use designation.
- There is no proximate non-contracted land which is both available and suitable for the alternative proposed use or that development of the subject property will provide more contiguous patterns of urban development than development of proximate non-contracted land. There is no other parcel of land within the vicinity of the Project site of a comparable size that would accommodate the development of a business center. All other vacant properties within the vicinity of the project site are either entitled or under contract with other developers.
- Public Interest Findings:
- Other public concerns substantially outweigh the objectives of the Williamson Act. Because the cancellation can be found to be consistent with the Williamson Act, there are no apparent inconsistencies to be outweighed. The cancellation is in the regional and statewide public interest because it represents the optimal use of an infill opportunity. The Preserve Specific Plan provides a community context unlike any other available in Chino or neighboring communities. It complements the economic and job-based development occurring on lands in the vicinity and is compatible with the surrounding development. The development of the site will provide jobs for those in the surrounding area and complete the industrial development that has occurred adjacent to Euclid Avenue.
- There is no proximate non-contracted land which is both available and suitable for the alternative proposed use or that development of the subject property will provide more contiguous patterns of urban development than development of proximate non-contracted land. There is no other parcel of land within the vicinity of the Project site of a comparable size that would accommodate the development of a business center. All other vacant properties within the vicinity of the Project site are either entitled, and/or under contract with other developers.
- CEQA Findings. The proposed Williamson Act Cancellation will not have a significant adverse impact on the environment, as an Addendum to the Preserve Chino Sphere of Influence – Subarea 2 Final Environmental Impact Report was prepared that concluded the Project would not create any new significant impacts, or impacts that are significantly different than those identified in The Preserve Chino Sphere of Influence – Subarea 2 Final Environmental Impact Report (State Clearinghouse No. 2000121036). The Addendum satisfies the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the CEQA Guidelines (California Public Resources Code §§21000 et seq.; 14 Cal. Code Regs. §§ 15000 et seq.).
- Approval of PL18-0066 (Agricultural Contract Cancellation). The City Council approves the tentative cancellation of Land Conservation Contract No. 72-363, PL18‑0066 (Agricultural Contract Cancellation) subject to the Conditions of Approval attached hereto as Exhibit “A”.
- Actions by the City Clerk. The City Clerk is hereby directed to attest as to the adoption of this Resolution as of the date set forth below and forthwith transmit a copy of this Resolution, by regular mail, to the Applicant at the address of record set forth in the Application.
PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED THIS 3RD day of September 2019.
EUNICE M. ULLOA, MAYOR
ATTEST:
ANGELA ROBLES, CITY CLERK
State of California )
County of San Bernardino ) §
City of Chino )
I, Angela Robles, City Clerk of the City of Chino, do hereby certify the foregoing Resolution was duly adopted by the Chino City Council at a regular meeting held on the 3rd day of September 2019, by the following votes:
AYES: COUNCIL MEMBERS: ULLOA,HAUGHEY,LUCIO, & HARGROVE
NOES: COUNCIL MEMBERS: NONE
ABSENT: COUNCIL MEMBERS:RODRIGUEZ
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: September 21, 2019 557-19
