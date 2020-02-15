CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, to consider Municipal Code Amendment 19MCA05, a proposal to amend Title 16 (Development Code) of the Chino Hills Municipal Code Section 16.38.043 “Temporary Signs Placed in Connection with a Single Exhibition Event”.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that a determination has been made that the adoption of the ordinance associated with proposed Municipal Code Amendment No. 19MCA05 is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because it consists only of minor revisions and clarifications to existing regulations and specification of procedures related thereto; and consists of actions taken to assure the maintenance, protection and enhancement of the environment. Consequently, the proposed amendment to the Municipal Code is categorically exempt from further CEQA review under Cal. Code Regs. Title 14, §§ 15060(c)(2), 15061(b)(3), and 15378. Additional information regarding this project is available for public review at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 during the following hours: Monday thru Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at a public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS are invited to be present at the public hearing. All persons may give testimony at the time and place indicated above. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained Joann Lombardo, Director with the Community Development Department at (909) 364-2740 or jlombardo@chinohills.org.
S/ Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
DATED: February 12, 2020
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, February 15, 2020 121-20
