CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 345
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 28, 2020, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 345 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 10.04.020 REGARDING PARKING FINES AND CHAPTER 10.32 (WHEELED TOYS), IN ITS ENTIRETY; AMENDING THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE TITLE 12 (STREETS, SIDEWALKS AND PUBLIC PLACES) TO ADD CHAPTER 12.46 TO REGULATE THE USE OF CITY-OWNED GOVERNMENT CENTER PARKING FACILITIES; AND DETERMINING THAT THE ADOPTION OF THE ORDINANCE IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.
The Ordinance: (1) amends Chapter 10.04 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code to clarify that all parking fines will be civil penalties handled administratively; (2) amends existing Chapter 10.32 to expressly include scooters to be regulated as wheeled toys, to permit wheeled toys in all but five designated parks and to prohibit skateboards in all parks except the Skatepark; and (3) to add Chapter 12.46 to establish restrictions related to the usage of Government Center Parking Facilities.
Ordinance No. 345 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Bennett, Johsz, Marquez, Moran, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 345 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: January 29, 2020
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, February 1, 2020 79-20
