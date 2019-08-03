NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on August 19, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino Senior Center 13170 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the following project:
Developer Modification of PL16-0701 (Master Site Approval), PL16-0702 (Site Approval), PL16‑0703 (Tentative Parcel Map 19380), and PL17‑0048 (Tentative Parcel Map 19831) to amend Conditions of Approval – A request to amend the approved conditions of approval to allow for building permit issuance prior to recordation of the final parcel maps for the Euclid Commerce Center located in the AR (Airport Related) land use designation of The Preserve Specific Plan at 15723 – 15739 Euclid Avenue (APN: 1056-071-12, 14, and a portion of 1056-071-13).
Applicant: EKC Development LLC
Project Planner: Brian Sitton
Project Engineer: Mark Khudadatov
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through August 19, 2019, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Brian Sitton, Associate Planner at (909) 334-3422 or via email at bsitton@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish: August 3, 2019 457-19
