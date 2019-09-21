CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on October 7, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the following project:

        PL19-0056 (Special Conditional Use Permit) – A request to establish a Major Gym/Athletic Instruction Facility (Indoor Volleyball Gym) in 14,531 square feet of leased space located in the M1 (Light Industrial) zoning district at 15338 El Prado Road (APN: 1028-202-45).  The project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines pursuant to Section 15301, Existing Facilities.

Applicant:  Ignite Volleyball

Project Planner:  Ryan Murphy

Project Engineer:  Natalie Avila

        All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing.  Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through October 7, 2019, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing.

        Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice.  Questions regarding the project may be directed to Ryan Murphy, Assistant Planner at (909) 334-3525 or via email at rmurphy@cityofchino.org.

 

 

Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP

Director of Development Services

Publish date: September 21, 2019       550-19

