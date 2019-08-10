CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE INVITING BIDS

NOTICE INVITING BIDS FOR HOLIDAY DECORATIONS AND LIGHTS INSTALLATION, MAINTENANCE, REMOVAL AND STORAGE SERVICES.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that bids will be received by the Office of the Chino Hills City Clerk, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709, up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on September 12, 2019 for holiday decorations and lights installation, maintenance, removal, and storage services. Bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes and plainly marked on the outside “Holiday decorations and lights installation, maintenance, removal, and storage services proposal”. Copies of the Request for Proposals (RFP) and professional services agreement can be obtained at the Community Services Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 or may be downloaded on the City’s website at www.chinohills.org/bids.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION regarding this project may be obtained from Michael Adams, Community Services Coordinator II, Community Services Department at (909) 364-2712, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
DATED: August 7, 2019
S/Michael Adams
Community Services
Coordinator II
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
August 10, 2019
August 24, 2019 467-19
