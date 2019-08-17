PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 338
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 13, 2019, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 338 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING A MUNICIPAL CODE AMENDMENT TO REPEAL THAT PORTION OF THE COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO ORDINANCE NUMBER 2910 THAT ADOPTED PD 24-145 (GORDON RANCH); TO AMEND TITLE 16 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE, CHAPTER 16.20 (PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT); TO DELETE REFERENCES TO PD 24-145 (GORDON RANCH) AND PD 57-171 (RHOADES/HUNTERS HILL) WHICH
WAS PREVIOUSLY REPEALED PURSUANT TO ORDINANCE NO. 320, § 4, 11-28-2017; TO AMEND CHAPTER 16.10 (RESIDENTIAL DISTRICTS) TO ADD RESIDENTIAL LAND USE DISTRICTS R-S-2 THROUGH R-S-8, RM 2.1 AND RM 2.2; TO AMEND APPENDIX E (INDIVIDUAL LOT SETBACK INFORMATION FOR SINGLE-FAMILY ZONING DISTRICTS) OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADD THE SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL LOTS FORMERLY WITHIN THE GORDON RANCH PD; AND TO APPROVE A ZONE CHANGE TO AMEND THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS ZONING MAP TO REFLECT THE NEW RESIDENTIAL LAND USE CATEGORIES AND TO CHANGE THE LAND USE DESIGNATIONS OF INSTITUTIONAL, OPEN SPACE AND COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES FROM PD 24-145 (GORDON RANCH) TO DESIGNATIONS CONSISTENT WITH THEIR RESPECTIVE GENERAL PLAN LAND USE MAP DESIGNATIONS, AND DETERMINING THE ORDINANCE IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT (MUNICIPAL CODE AMENDMENT NO. 18MCA06 AND ZONE CHANGE NO. 19ZC01).
The Ordinance amends Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Chapter 16.20 to repeal PD 24-145 (Gordon Ranch) and to delete reference to PD 57-171 (Rhoades/Hunters Hill) which was previously repealed pursuant to Ordinance No. 320, § 4, 11-28-2017; to amend Chapter 16.10 (Residential Districts) to add residential land use districts R-S-2 through R-S-8, RM 2.1 and RM 2.2; to amend Appendix E (Individual Lot Setback Information for Single-Family Zoning Districts) of the Chino Hills Municipal Code to add the single family residential lots formerly within the Gordon Ranch PD; and to amend the City of Chino Hills Zoning Map to reflect the new residential land use categories and to change the land use designations of institutional, open space and commercial properties from PD 24-145 (Gordon Ranch) to designations consistent with their respective General Plan Land Use Map designations. (Municipal Code Amendment No. 18MCA06 and Zone Change No. 19ZC01).
Ordinance No. 338 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Moran, Bennett, Johsz, Marquez, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 338 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: August 14, 2019
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, August 17, 2019 482-19
