County of San Bernardino
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
FOUND PROPERTY AFFIDAVIT
DR# 221901052
In accordance with Sections 2080.1, 2080.2, and 2080.3, of the California Civil Code, the following information is furnished about property I found with a value of one hundred dollars ($100) or more:
NAME OF FINDER: Roland Oruna
ADDRESS OF FINDER: 15166 Via Maravilla
TELEPHONE NUMBER: (909) 224-8394
WHERE AND HOW WAS THE PROPERTY FOUND OR SAVED AND DESCRIBE CONDITION:
Park off Torrey Pines and Los Serranos
DATE AND TIME PROPERTY WAS FOUND: 3-28-19/3:15
NAME AND ADDRESS OF OWNER OF PROPERTY, IF KNOWN: --
Power Wash
I certify that I have not secreted, withheld, or disposed of any part of the property. I also understand that if the owner does not appear within 90 days, I may claim the above property under the following condition:
If the property is valued at two hundred and fifty dollars ($250) or more and no owner appears and proves ownership within 90 days, the finder shall cause a notice of the property to be published in a newspaper of general circulation. If, after 7 days, no owner appears and proves ownership to the above property, the finder may claim the property with proof of publication.
NOTE: The California Penal Code restricts Law Enforcement from releasing found firearms to the finder.
ROLAND ORUNA 3-28-19
Publish: July 13, 2019 410-19
