CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2019-008

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2019-008
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING THE PRESERVE SPECIFIC PLAN TO CHANGE THE LAND USE DESIGNATION FOR 74.4 ACRES OF LAND LOCATED AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF MERRILL AVENUE AND FLIGHT AVENUE FROM PUBLIC FACILITIES TO LIGHT INDUSTRIAL. PL16-0639 (PRESERVE SPECIFIC PLAN AMENDMENT).
Ordinance No. 2019-008 consists of an amendment to the Preserve Specific Plan changing the land use designation from Public Facilities to Light Industrial to allow a parcel delivery facility.
Introduction of Ordinance No. 2019-008 was approved by the Chino City Council on September 17, 2019 by the following votes:
AYES: ULLOA, HAUGHEY, RODRIGUEZ & HARGROVE
NOES: LUCIO
ABSENT: NONE
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: Oct. 5, 2019 589-19
