CHINO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) of San Bernardino County, California, acting by and through its Board of Education, hereinafter referred to as the District, will receive up to, but no later than, 10:00 a.m., on August 6, 2019, sealed bids for the purchase of:
DISTRICT WHITE FLEET VEHICLES – CHEVROLET
Bid No. 19-20-11F
The District is requesting proposals from providers for the purchase of new/not used vehicles for the District white fleet.
Proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope, marked with the bid number and title, and returned to the Chino Valley Unified School District, Purchasing Department, 5130 Riverside Drive, Building #6, Chino, CA 91710.
Proposals received later than the designated time and specified will be returned to the bidder unopened. Facsimile or email submittals of the proposal will not be accepted.
The District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals or any combination thereof and to waive any informality in the bidding process.
Copies of the bid documents may be obtained from the Chino Valley Unified School District website: https://www.chino.k12.ca.us/Page/24128 or by contacting Kathy Casino in our Purchasing Department via email to Kathy_Casino@chino.k12.ca.us . Refer any questions to Kathy Casino via email as well.
Kathy Casino
Procurement Coordinator
Chino Valley Unified School District
7/20, 7/27/19
CNS-3275078#
Publish: July 20, 27, 2019 4181-9
