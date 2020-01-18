PLANNING COMMISSION
Please take notice that on February 3, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Chino Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the following project:
PL19-0062 (Zone Ordinance Amendment) – A proposed amendment to Title 20 (Zoning) of the Chino Municipal Code consisting of modifications and additions to Chapter 20.04 (Residential Land Uses), Chapter 20.05 (Mixed Use Land Uses), Chapter 20.08 (Agriculture, Open Space and Public Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.09 (Overlay Districts), Chapter 20.11 (Accessory Structures), Chapter 20.14 (Residential Density Bonuses), Chapter 20.23 (Administration), and Chapter 20.24 (Glossary), to address 2019 housing-related legislation. Consideration of exemption from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines.
Applicant: City of Chino
Project Planner: Michael Hitz
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through February 3, 2020, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Michael Hitz, Principal Planner at (909) 334-3448 or via email at mhitz@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: January 18, 2020 47-20
