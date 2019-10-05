CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on October 21, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the following project:
PL18-0112 (Tentative Parcel Map) and PL18-0113 (Site Approval) – A request to subdivide 2.53 acres of land into two parcels and construct a 28,473-square-foot and a 20,847-square-foot industrial building, located in the M1 (Light Industrial) zoning district at the northwest corner of Central Avenue and Eucalyptus Avenue (APN: 1021-361-13). The project is categorically exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15332, Infill Development.
Applicant: CEG Construction
Project Planner: Ryan Murphy
Project Engineer: David Hammer
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through October 21, 2019, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Ryan Murphy, Assistant Planner at (909) 334-3525 or via email at rmurphy@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: October 5, 2019 579-19
