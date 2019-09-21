SUPERIOR DEFAULT - NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE (Notice Of Lien Sale Of Real Property Upon Lien For Homowner’s Association Dues) (California Civil Code §§ 5700 And 5710) You Are In Default Under A Notice Of Delinquent Assessment Dated 3/23/2016. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceedings Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. This Property Is Being Sold Subject To The Right Of Redemption Created In California Civil Code Section 5715(B). On 10/15/2019 at 1:00 PM, Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 3/28/2016 as Document No. 2016-0114294 Book XX Page XX of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Bernardino County, California, property owned by: Raymond Cabrera and described as follows: As more fully described on the referenced Assessment Lien WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: NEAR THE FRONT STEPS LEADING UP TO THE CITY OF CHINO CIVIC CENTER, 13220 CENTRAL AVENUE, CHINO, CA 91710 All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 1051-633-40-0-000 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be:6777 Bradford Court, Chino, CA 91710The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $6,801.48 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale The claimant, Hampshire Village Homeowners Association, Inc under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-50709-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 9/11/2019 Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC For Sales Information Please Call (714) 986-9342.By: Rhonda Rorie, Trustee (09/21/19, 09/28/19, 10/5/19 TS# NR-50709-ca SDI-16112)
Publish: Sept. 21, 28; Oct. 5, 2019 533-19
