CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DATE: Tuesday, September 10, 2019
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
PLACE: City of Chino Hills Council Chambers
14000 City Center Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing at the time and place indicated above regarding the appeal of a Planning Commission decision made on August 6, 2019, to approve Extension of Time 19EXT02, granting a two-year extension to Tentative Tract Map 16959.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant requested approval of a 36-month extension of time for Tentative Tract Map 16959, which was originally approved by the City Council on July 12, 2011. The approved tentative map would subdivide 6.64 acres of land, which is currently developed with 1 single-family residence, to create 11 single-family residential properties, 1 private street lot, and 2 open space lots.
PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is located on the north side of Pinnacle Road, south of Carbon Canyon Road, and at the eastern terminus of Carriage Hills Lane.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that a determination has been made that the proposed project has incorporated adequate mitigation and will not have a significant impact on the environment. An environmental review was completed for the project and a Mitigated Negative Declaration and Mitigation Monitoring Program were adopted by the City Council on July 12, 2011, pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines and the City of Chino Hills Local Procedures for Implementing CEQA. As the current application requests an extension of time for the project as it was approved, there is no potential for the application to cause a significant effect on the environment. Therefore, the proposed extension of time is exempt from CEQA pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) Review for Exemption of the CEQA Guidelines. Additional information regarding this project is available for public review at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 during the following hours: Monday thru Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited and encouraged to attend the public hearing and to express their views. Due to time constraints and the number of persons who may wish to give oral testimony, time restrictions may be placed on oral testimony at the public hearing regarding this appeal. You may wish to make your comments in writing to ensure that you are able to express yourself adequately. Please direct any correspondence to the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA, 91709.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION regarding this hearing may be obtained from Ryan Gackstetter, Senior Planner with the Community Development Department at rgackstetter@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2749.
DATED: August 27, 2019
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS
S/Cheryl Balz,
City Clerk
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, August 31, 2019 507-19
