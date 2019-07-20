CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  PLANNING COMMISSION  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on August 5, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the following project:
Developer Modification of PL12-0515 (Tentative Tract Map 18858) to amend Conditions of Approval – A request to amend the approved conditions of approval to allow for 165 residential home occupancies prior to the widening of the Bickmore Avenue/Euclid Avenue intersection, or pay an in-lieu fee for the improvements to offset future costs for ultimate improvements for the Turnleaf residential development currently under construction, located within the Medium Density Residential (MDR) land use designation of The Preserve Specific Plan along the north side of Bickmore Avenue, approximately 630 feet east of Mayhew Avenue. The project was previously determined to be categorically exempt from the CEQA Guidelines pursuant to Section 15182, Residential Projects pursuant to a Specific Plan.
Applicant: KB Home California
Project Planner: Kim Le
Project Engineer: Mark Khudadatov
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through August 5, 2019, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Christopher Magdosku, City Engineer at (909) 334-3417 or via email at cmagdosku@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: July 20, 2019 425-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.