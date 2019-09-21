CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  PLANNING COMMISSION  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on October 7, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the following project:
PL18-0047 (Site Approval) & PL18-0048 (Special Conditional Use Permit) – A request to construct a commercial project consisting of a 3,200-square foot convenience store with a Type 20 Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) license for off-premise consumption, a 1,600-square foot attached quick service restaurant, a 3,000-square foot gas station island pump canopy, and a 1,563-square foot detached express car wash on a 1.29-acre site located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and El Prado Avenue (APN: 1028-202-21) in the CO (Commercial Office) zoning district. The project is categorically exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15332, Infill Development.
Applicant: Karaki Western States
Project Planner: Brian Sitton
Project Engineer: Isidro Abreo
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through October 7, 2019, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Brian Sitton, Associate Planner at (909) 334-3422 or via email at bsitton@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: September 21, 2019
547-19
