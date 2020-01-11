CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  PLANNING COMMISSION  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on February 3, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Chino Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the following:
PL19-0096 (General Plan Amendment), PL19-0097 (Preserve Specific Plan Amendment), PL19-0098 (Eucalyptus Business Park Specific Plan Amendment), and associated Negative Declaration – A request to amend the City’s General Plan Transportation Element, The Preserve Specific Plan, and the Eucalyptus Business Park Specific Plan to update the Truck Route maps and related text.
A Negative Declaration (ND) has been prepared for this project pursuant to Section 15070 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The project is within the scope of the ND which adequately describes the activity for purposes of CEQA.
Applicant: City of Chino
Project Planner: Michael Hitz
Project Engineer: Dennis Ralls
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. All supporting environmental documentation is available on the City’s website at http://cityofchino.org/city_hall/departments/community_development/planning/environmental_documents. The City of Chino requests your written comments on the ND during a 20-day review period which begins Monday, January 13, 2020 and ends Monday, February 3, 2020. Written comments for the project will be accepted by the Development Services Department through February 3, 2020, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Dennis Ralls, Transportation Manager, at (909) 334-3536 or via email at dralls@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: January 11, 2020 17-20
(0) comments
