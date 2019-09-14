PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 339
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 10, 2019, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 339 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, MUNICIPAL CODE AMENDMENT 19MCA01 TO AMEND TITLE 16 (DEVELOPMENT CODE) OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE TO UPDATE APPENDIX A LAND USE MATRIX, REPLACE SECTION 16.78 SITE DEVELOPMENT PERMIT WITH MINOR USE PERMIT, UPDATE SECTION 16.58.010, AND ADDING SECTION 16.79 ZONING CLEARANCE AND DETERMINING THAT THE MUNICIPAL CODE AMENDMENT IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.
The Ordinance amends Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Chapter 16.02 General Provisions and Definitions, Chapter 16.58 Administrative Procedures, Chapter 16.78 Site Development Permit replaced with Minor Use Permit, Appendix A Land Use Matrix, and adding Chapter 16.79 Zoning Clearance to update land uses and definitions, and update administrative permits.
Ordinance No. 339 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Moran, Bennett, Johsz, Marquez, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 339 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: September 11, 2019
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, September 14, 2019 532-19
