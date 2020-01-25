The Soquel Canyon Parkway exit at the 71 Freeway will be closed 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 to Friday, Jan. 31 for a widening project that will last approximately three months, said a Caltrans spokesman.
The offramp was also closed several days this week with signs directing commuters to exit on Pine Avenue.
The project will include widening the offramp and adding a right-turn lane.
Commuters are advised to reduce speed in the work zone.
To sign up for alerts: visit https://dot.ca.gov/cal trans-near-me/district-8.
