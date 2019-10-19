Local businesses and community services will be on display 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Oct. 19) at the annual Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature up to 80 exhibitor booths, live entertainment, free flu shots, safety fingerprinting for children, giveaways, opportunity raffles, a blood drive and pet adoptions.
First responders will have their safety vehicles on display and provide CPR demonstrations. A fashion show, live music, yoga demonstration, karaoke and other entertainment is planned at The Shoppes’ stage during the family-friendly event.
The Shoppes is located at the southeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.
To see a video about the event, visit the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.