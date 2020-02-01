When news broke Sunday that Los Angeles Lakers’ legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed that morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, several Chino Valley community members showed their support along with millions around the world for the families affected by the tragedy.
Mr. Bryant and his daughter, an aspiring pro basketball player, died in the 9:47 a.m. crash. Also killed were longtime Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri and daughter, Alyssa; Christina Mauser, a basketball coach; Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton Chester; and Bryant’s private pilot Ara Zobayan.
They were flying to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a 2 p.m. girls’ basketball tournament game.
Gianna, Alyssa and Payton were players on Bryant’s Mamba girls’ basketball team that was scheduled to compete that afternoon against a team from Fresno.
Bryant was the Mamba’s head coach and Mauser worked as a top assistant coach at the Mamba Sports Academy.
Investigators will spend the next few weeks to several months investigating the cause of the crash.
News of the helicopter crash and the death of Bryant spread quickly around the globe after it was reported around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Purple and gold tributes
By Sunday night, the BAPS Temple visible from the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills, lit up in purple and gold Lakers colors.
The Ayala and Chino Hills High boys’ basketball teams asked fans to wear purple and gold Lakers clothing to home games this week and several pro and college athletes with ties to the Chino Valley expressed their condolences to the crash victims on social media.
“Man, this hurts a lot,” Chino Hills’ native LaMelo Ball, who played professional basketball this year in Australia with the National Basketball League’s Illawarra Hawks, posted on Twitter Sunday. “Don’t even feel real. Sending prayers and love out to everybody right now and if you reading this, I miss-love you. Life is way to short not to.”
Ball, 17, is projected as a top pick in June’s NBA Draft.
He played two seasons at Chino Hills High and helped lead the Huskies to a 35-0 record during the 2015-16 season, playing with his brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball.
Lonzo Ball, a point guard with the New Orleans Pelicans after two seasons with the Lakers, wore Kobe’s signature Nike shoes during Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics. The Pelicans won, 123-108.
On one side of his right shoe, Lonzo Ball wrote “RIP Kobe.” On the other side, he wrote “RIP Gianna” and a heart symbol with the numbers 8 and 24, which are numbers Bryant wore during his 20 years with the Lakers.
Both numbers are retired by the Lakers.
“I’m sick to my stomach right now,” posted Ayala High graduate Dane Cruikshank, a defensive back and special teams player with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. “Bro, no, please tell me this isn’t true. Can’t be true.”
He added “Man, my heart’s heavy. My childhood idol. The person who showed me what work ethic really is. I remember for Christmas, all I wanted was a Kobe Fathead. I remember during the playoffs, every commercial break, I use to go outside and practice my fadeaway jumper, yelling ‘Kobe’.”
Cruikshank graduated from Ayala in 2013, played football at Citrus College and the University of Arizona before being drafted in the sixth round by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft.
This season, the Titans advanced as far as the AFC title game.
High praise
Just last week, Bryant endorsed Don Lugo High graduate Diana Taurasi as one of three current WNBA players who could make the jump directly to the NBA.
“There’s a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it,” Bryant said in the interview. “Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Della Donne. There’s a lot of great players out there, so they could certainly keep up with them.”
While Bryant’s nickname is the Black Mamba, he gave Taurasi the nickname “White Mamba” because of their similar passion for winning basketball games.
Bryant also narrated a BodyArmor commercial that featured Taurasi, in which he praised her for her work ethic and the quest to be “better.”
After graduating from Don Lugo High in 2000, Taurasi played basketball at the University of Connecticut, the school Gianna Bryant wanted to attend.
On Monday, UConn honored Gianna by placing flowers and a #2 UConn jersey on the team’s bench before its exhibition game. Gianna wore #2 on her Mamba basketball team and Taurasi wore #3 when she played at UConn from 2000 to 2004.
Chino Hills High graduate Janessa Thropay, a women’s basketball player at Oregon State University, led a prayer with Oregon State and Oregon players before their game Sunday to honor Bryant, according to the reports on the game.
Recent visit
Bryant visited Ontario Christian High in late October to watch his oldest daughter Natalia in a CIF-Southern Section girls’ volleyball playoff game, in which Ontario Christian defeated Sage Hill of Newport Beach in three sets.
Several photos of Bryant sitting in the Ontario Christian High stands were posted on social media.
Chino Hills High graduate Ambika Rajyagor penned a letter called “Dear Kobe” on her blog gangesgal.com/dearkobe, which also has several other letters posted by her followers.
Chino Hills resident Sahith Theegala, a senior golfer at the University of Pepperdine in Malibu, dedicated his victory Sunday at the Southwestern Invitational golf tournament in Westlake Village to Bryant.
Theegala wore Kobe’s No. 8 jersey over his polo golf shirt during the tournament.
“He was my sports idol, as well as (that of) millions and millions of other people,” Theegala said to an NBC Sports reporter covering the tournament.
Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant had four daughters, which include 3-year-old Bianca and 7-month-old Capri Kobe.
In his 20-year career with the Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010) and was an 18-time All-Star before retiring in 2016. He is the only player in NBA history with two jersey numbers retired by the same team.
