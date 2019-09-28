Three men were jailed Sunday night on suspicion of stealing Verizon cell phone tower batteries taken from a tower in the 13800 block of Roswell Avenue in Chino, the Chino Police Department reported.
Klint Ulloa, 33, of Ontario; Justin Ridings, 35, of Fontana; and Justin Hensley, 41, of Whittier were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga for grand theft. Jail records show the three men have each been released on $50,000 bail.
Chino police officers were called at 9:03 p.m. on a report of a battery theft in progress and found a car fleeing from the area, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
“This vehicle matched the description of a suspect vehicle from previous battery theft calls for service,” Sgt. Franklin said.
Officers stopped the vehicle, which was carrying three men, around 9:45 p.m. on the 60 Freeway at Phillips Ranch Road in Pomona.
“The suspects were found to be in possession of the stolen batteries from the Verizon cell phone tower,” the sergeant said. She added their car was reported stolen from West Covina on Aug. 20.
“The stolen cell phone tower batteries, valued at $6,000, were recovered and returned to Verizon and the stolen vehicle was returned to the registered owner,” Sgt. Franklin said.
