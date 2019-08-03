Exact times and locations for public viewing of Chino Valley school district’s proposed sex education materials are:
●8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, through Aug. 7 at the Health Services office, room 18 on the Chino Valley Adult School campus at 12970 Third St., Chino; the Secondary Curriculum office, the office of Associate Superintendent Grace Park and the office of Assistant Superintendent Lea Fellows, all at the district office, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
●7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 8 to 15 at the district’s Samuel R. Burton Professional Development and Media Center, 4525 Danito Court, Chino (off Ramona Avenue, just south of Chino Avenue).
