High school sports schedule for Jan. 25-Feb. 1. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Boys basketball
Jan. 28—CHINO vs. Diamond Bar, 6:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 6:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Arrowhead Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29—AYALA vs. Glendora, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 31—AYALA vs. Colony, 6:30 p.m.; Chino at Chaffey (Ontario), 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 6:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 6:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Jan. 28—Chino at Diamond Bar, 6:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s (Glendora), 4:45 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 4:45 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Arrowhead Christian, 6 p.m.
Jan. 29—AYALA vs. Glendora, 5 p.m.
Jan. 31—AYALA vs. Colony, 5 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 6 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 4:45 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 4:45 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian, 6 p.m.
Feb. 1—Don Lugo vs. Burroughs, 10:30 a.m. and Chino vs. Ontario Christian at Glendora Shoot Out, 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Jan. 28—Ayala at Colony (Ontario), 5:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Diamond Bar, 5 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Damien, 6 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 5 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Arrowhead Christian, 4 p.m.
Jan. 30—AYALA vs. Bonita, 5:30 p.m.; Chino at Chaffey (Ontario), 5 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 6 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.
Jan. 31—ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Jan. 28—AYALA vs. Colony, 5:30 p.m.; Chino at Diamond Bar, 5 p.m.; Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s (Glendora), 6 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 5 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Arrowhead Christian, 6 p.m.
Jan. 30—Ayala at Bonita (La Verne), 5:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 5 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga), 6 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 5 p.m.
Jan. 31— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian, 4 p.m.
Girls water polo
Jan. 27—DON LUGO vs. Hillcrest, 3:15 p.m.
Jan. 28—Ayala at Colony (Ontario), 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 4:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
Jan. 30—AYALA vs. Bonita, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Chaffey (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga), 4:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Jan. 25—Chino, Chino Hills in Montclair Tournament, TBA.
Jan. 28—Ayala at Alta Loma, 6 p.m.
Jan. 29—CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 6 p.m.
Feb. 1—Chino (girls) in Montclair Tournament, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.