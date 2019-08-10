Some residents have been wondering why a Tesla website states that a supercharger is “coming soon” to Chino Hills — target date 2019.
According to Chino Hills community development director Joann Lombardo, a Tesla representative approached the building department a few months ago to apply for a building permit for a supercharging station at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
She said the proposed station was very large and would have caused the removal of required parking spaces and landscape.
The representative was informed that The Shoppes is governed by both a specific plan and development agreement and that the modification could require an amendment.
The representative was given an application but did not return.
