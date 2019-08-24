Three more streets in the Los Serranos neighborhood will get curbs, sidewalks, driveways, and streetlights as the city of Chino Hills continues paying for improvements with grants, Measure I money and city funds.
Total estimated project cost is $1,021,798 for design, construction, project management, inspection, testing, and contingencies.
The city council on Aug. 13 awarded the construction contract to Roadway Engineering and Contracting, Inc., of Fontana for $768,208, an amount included in the total project cost.
Improvements will be made on the south side of Gird Avenue between Pipeline and Del Norte avenues, the south side of Lugo Avenue between Pipeline and Del Norte avenues, and the south side of El Molino Boulevard between Pipeline and Montecito Drive.
A walking path and trail improvements on the public right of way of Val Verde Avenue, between Gird and Country Club Drive, are included in the project.
Councilman Ray Marquez said he was happy the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, of which he serves on the board, provided $249,752 in funding. The city applied for the grant in 2017.
Other funding sources are community development block grant funds and general fund special project reserves.
The council has been setting aside community development block grant funds since 1999 to pay for infrastructure in the Los Serranos community.
The first project was launched in 2005 after enough funds had been set aside.
Since 2005, approximately $20 million has been spent on infrastructure improvements in Los Serranos, with approximately half coming from city funds.
