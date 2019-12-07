Co-mingling a school for expelled and suspended students with other educational programs at a site in Chino Hills is the subject of a public hearing to be held at the 7 p.m. Thursday Chino Valley school board meeting.
The meeting will be in the board room at the school district office at 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
In May, a California Department of Education representative contacted the district, asking about Chino Valley Learning Academy (CVLA), the school for expelled and suspended students, at the district’s Alternative Education Center at 15650 Pipeline Ave. CVLA was moved there in 2011. It had previously been located north of Buena Vista Continuation High School in Chino.
Several district programs, including an independent study program for grades kindergarten through 12th, a virtual high school, a workforce program for ages 16-24 and CVLA, were added to Chino Hills site after Los Serranos Elementary School closed at the location in 2009.
The district also leases part of the campus to Spectrum Center non-public school for grades 7 through 12 and Sycamore Academy Charter School which opened this year for transitional kindergarten through fifth grades.
The district responded to the state’s questions and the inquiry was closed, according to a legal advertisement about the public hearing.
In October, the district was directed by the California Department of Education to submit a waiver request to the state to allow CVLA to remain at the same site as the other programs.
Sycamore and Spectrum are on the north side of the campus and CVLA is on the south side. In addition, CVLA is separated from the other educational programs by fencing and gates, the district said.
Barbara Hale, director of Sycamore, said the operation hours of her school and Spectrum are different from those of CVLA.
“We have very little interaction with (CVLA),” Ms. Hale said. “All the programs on the campus work cooperatively together and we have had no problems.”
Chino Valley school district public relations director Imee Perius did not respond to questions from the Champion by press time, including what prompted the California Department of Education to request the waiver.
Vote for president
The school board is expected to nominate and vote for its new president to replace James Na, whose term as president expires at the end of 2019, at the board’s Dec. 12 organizational meeting.
By a board vote of 3-2 last month, the policy was changed from rotating members into the president’s position, to electing its president by majority vote.
The policy had last changed in 2008 when the board at that time had voted to switch from election to a rotation system for the position, which is a one-year term.
Irene Hernandez-Blair had rejected her turn as next in line as president and voted on Nov. 21 with first term board members Christina Gagnier and Joe Schaffer in favor of election.
Ms. Gagnier, an attorney, had proposed the policy change.
Board members Andrew Cruz and James Na voted against it.
Each said that this appeared to be political move against Mr. Cruz who would have been next in line to be president in 2020 after Mrs. Blair declined her turn.
