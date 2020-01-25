The Heritage Farmers Market is returning to The Shoppes at Chino Hills after a three-year closure and will open with 30-plus vendors, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays on Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue.
Myisha Turner, director of Heritage Farmers Market based in Claremont, said the farmers market ended at The Shoppes in 2016 because of logistics issues that have now been resolved.
“We will have a plethora of farm fresh produce, delicious baked goods, hot food offerings, craft vendors and a whole lot more,” Ms. Turner said. “We want everyone to come taste and see.”
Ms. Turner said live music will be offered more frequently and family events will be offered.
She said farmers markets are typically well attended in the beginning and once the “newness” wears off, support dwindles.
“When people don’t show up regularly to shop farmers markets, small growers and vendors don’t earn and can’t remain in a market for show,” she said. “Small farms and businesses depend on the support of the community they serve.”
Ms. Turner said Heritage does its part to market the event but as a non-profit organization, it needs the help of the community to spread the word.
She said an abundance of applicants have applied and Heritage is in the process of hand selecting farmers and vendors. Heritage has reached out to Boys Republic and is awaiting a response. The home for troubled boys in Chino Hills sold pumpkins, baked goods, and other items from its culinary department in the past.
Mr. and Mrs. Turner have opened more than 13 farmers markets in Southern California, with three in San Bernardino County including Victoria Gardens and Terra Vista Town Center in Rancho Cucamonga and a seasonal market in Crestline at Lake Gregory.
“We’ve been doing this for a while and it has been really awesome to see so many beautiful things come from it,” she said. “We’ve seen children grow up in the market, friendships built, recipes being shared, customers beating illnesses through learning how to eat better and small businesses go on to open brick and mortars,” she said. “It is our joy to bring this type of environment back to Chino Hills.”
Information: heritagefarm ersmarket.org.
