A fundraiser is being held from 5 p.m. to close Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Derby Room, 3230 Hamner Ave. in Norco, for 6-year-old Easton Roy Parker, who was diagnosed in May with a rare, terminal brain cancer. Food and T-shirts will be sold, and a raffle will be conducted. Proceeds will benefit the Parker family.
Fundraiser scheduled Tuesday in Norco for 6-year-old boy with rare brain cancer
