A 25-year-old Pomona transient was jailed Wednesday, two days after he allegedly groped a 14-year-old girl as she dined with her family Monday night at a restaurant in Chino Hills.
Adrian Tamaz Hernandez was booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He is facing one felony count of lewd acts on a child.
The teen and her family were eating at the 85°C Bakery Cafe at 12959-A Peyton Drive around 6 p.m. when a man walked up to her and groped her, according to Deputy Eileen Negron said. “The suspect fled the area after he was confronted by family,” Deputy Negron said.
Deputies were able to track the suspect to a home in the 2500 block of Teresa Place in Pomona. He was arrested at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
“Detectives believe there may be additional victims,” Deputy Negron said.
Anyone with information can call the Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
