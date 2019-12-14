Work to demolish one side of the Pipeline Avenue bridge that crosses over the 60 Freeway in Chino will continue 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
The demolition work began late Friday night into 5 a.m. today (Dec. 14). There will be no work for the remainder of today.
The eastbound 60 Freeway will be closed from S. Reservoir Street to Ramona Avenue from 11:45 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 as part of the demolition project. Ramp closures will include the eastbound on-ramp at Ramona Avenue and the eastbound off-ramp at Reservoir Street, according to Kimberly Cherry, a Caltrans spokeswoman.
The bridge is one of three in Chino to be demolished and replaced with taller bridges to accommodate high profile vehicles. The other bridges are on Monte Vista and Benson avenues. Half of the Benson Avenue bridge was torn down in November. Demolition work on the Monte Vista bridge is expected in the next several weeks. There will also be freeway closures for those demolitions.
The speed limit has been lowered to 55 miles per hour within the project limits.
The bridge projects are part of the "60 Swarm" that includes pavement rehabilitation on the 60 Freeway from Euclid Avenue in Ontario/Chino to the 60/91/215 interchange in Riverside. Information: (833) 607-9276.
