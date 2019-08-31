Chino city staff members detailed plans for recreation sites and parks during a ride in a shuttle bus Monday night by Chino Community Services Commissioners and the public.
The plans by location are:
Senior Center
At the Chino Senior Center on Central Avenue, the city plans to replace all flooring except in the kitchen and take out the display cabinet in the hallway and replace it with flyer racks. The exterior may be painted and repairs made to wood rot on an outside pergola. Carolyn Baltzer, projects manager for the city’s parks and facilities division, said the rot is not termites because the city had the building treated for the wood-eating insects just two years ago.
Work on the senior center is expected to begin Dec. 16 and last through the end of March. During that time, senior programs will be moved to the Chino Community Building on the corner of 10th and B streets. The small senior center gym, which will be evaluated by city staff as part of the construction project, will not be available during that time, Ms. Baltzer said.
Chino Branch Library
The city plans to replace flooring and window treatments and paint the interior of the Chino Branch Library on the corner of Central Avenue and D Street.
The county, which leases the building from the city, plans to replace the front counter, replace fabric on the ends of each book rack and have murals of Chino Airport and farms created for the children’s area. A wooden carving of jungle animals currently in that area will go into county storage, Ms. Baltzer said. The city is considering putting in flooring in the children’s area that would mimic an airport tarmack for the airport mural, and grass for the farm mural.
The library project is slated for approximately the same time as the Senior Center project, mid-December to late March.
Ayala Park
The city plans to go out to bid in September to widen Edison Avenue from Central Avenue to Oaks Avenue by 18 feet near Ayala Park, with the work slated to begin in October. Sixteen feet of the north side of the park just east of Central Avenue will have to be sacrificed for the project, city officials said.
The city would like to convert the old golf driving range to open space but does not have funding for that project.
Monte Vista Park
The city expects to hear by December or January if it will receive a state grant to replace the recreation center at Monte Vista Park, located on Monte Vista Avenue between Chino Avenue and Riverside Drive.
The center currently houses an afterschool homework/activities program that serves about 60 teens a day.
If the funding is received, the city plans to tear down the present 4,600-square-foot recreation center, built in the 1950s, and replace it with a 9,700-square-foot facility, said Ms. Baltzer.
The new center, which would face Monte Vista Avenue, would have a computer room, game room, cooking area, physical activity room, a small theatre room, two staff offices, and an outdoor sports court on the west side of the building that could be closed off at night. Drought-tolerant landscaping would be installed along the building, as well as markers identifying plants.
Ted Bistarkey, community services manager, said the city expects the project would begin early next year and be completed by spring 2021. Mr. Bistarkey said the revised center would continue to serve the community’s teens and could be used for small wedding receptions.
If the city does not get the grant, city staff members will look for other funding to replace the recreation center, said Linda Reich, Chino’s director of community services.
This spring, Monte Vista Park received several improvements, including a prefabricated restroom, new splash pad water feature, a picnic pavilion, basketball court and walkways.
Liberty Park
The interior of a portable recreation center located on the east side of Liberty Park on Telephone Avenue north of Philadelphia Street has been painted and tile flooring will soon replace carpet there. The work is expected to be completed by mid-September so contract classes and possibly a wrestling program can be held there, said Silvia Avalos, community services manager for the city.
The center, which has been used for the city’s summer camp program, has a restroom that opens to both the inside and the outside for the public. “That is not the best design for us,” Ms. Reich said.
The community services director said the city is looking at the center for improvement in the future, and possible relocation closer to play equipment on the west side of the park. “To have a nice community center on the north side of town would be great,” Ms. Reich said.
The park also includes four basketball courts and a sand volleyball court.
Community Garden
A visit to the Chino Community Garden on Riverside Drive, the last planned for the tour, was cancelled because it was too dark.
Ms. Reich said the city is working on issues there regarding accessibility for persons with disabilities. At one point, there was approximately 100 people on a waiting list to use the popular garden, she said.
The city is looking at re-opening its original community garden on the northeast corner of D and Fifth streets to accommodate the public’s interest in growing their own produce.
Other stops
The tour also made stops at the Preserve Community Center, which is used jointly by the city and Cal Aero Preserve Academy, a kindergarten through eighth grade school operated by the Chino Valley school district; Chino’s newest park in the Preserve, Nature Retreat Park; and Olympic Park in the middle of the College Park development.
The city staff detailed the programs and amenities of those sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.