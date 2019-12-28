Following a single nomination, Joe Schaffer took his place as president on the dais of the Chino Valley school board at the Dec. 12 organizational meeting.
Outgoing board president James Na and board member Andrew Cruz were absent, which left Mr. Schaffer and board members Irene Hernandez-Blair and Christina Gagnier to fill the three board officer positions and 12 community liaison posts.
All the positions are for a one-year term.
Ms. Hernandez-Blair nominated Mr. Schaffer for president. He nominated Christina Gagnier as vice president and Ms. Gagnier nominated Ms. Hernandez-Blair as clerk.
Each accepted their nomination and because no other nominations were received, their appointments were automatic.
The school board voted 3-2 in November to change its policy from an annual rotation of its board officers to an election system. Mr. Na and Mr. Cruz opposed the policy change, which was recommended by Ms. Gagnier. Mr. Schaffer and Ms. Hernandez-Blair voted with Ms. Gagnier to hold an election.
At the Dec. 12 meeting, Ms. Gagnier said that the new policy adds accountability to the board president position.
“If someone is doing something as a board president and the community is not happy with what that is, it’s an accountability measure for the next time,” she said.
Mr. Na said that the three board members who voted to change the policy were “building a pro-Sacramento coalition to keep silent the voice of the Chino Valley community.”
Mr. Na said the policy change appeared to be a political move against Mr. Cruz, who would have been next in line for the presidency in 2020 because Mrs. Blair declined to take her turn.
Mr. Cruz and Mr. Na were opposed to changing the school district’s sexual education policy to comply with new state laws and failed in their efforts to get a policy approved that would require schools to notify parents if a transgender student used bathroom or locker facilities.
Ms. Gagnier said that school board is a non-partisan position and that she would like the board to be less political and focus on quality education for all students.
Speaking on Dec. 12, Ms. Hernandez-Blair said she voted for the policy to support the vision of the new board members who have different goals for the district.
Mr. Schaffer and Ms. Gagnier are each serving in their first term.
Starting next month, Ms. Hernandez-Blair will be the representative to the city of Chino, Mr. Schaffer will hold the same position in Chino Hills and Ms. Gagnier will serve as board representative in Ontario.
