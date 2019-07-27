National Night Out, an annual crime and drug prevention program, will be celebrated in neighborhoods throughout the Chino Valley Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Chino Hills
Chino Hills Police Captain John Walker said neighbors getting acquainted with one another is a good way to keep Chino Hills one of the safest communities in the country.
The city placed 19 in the nation for its National Night Out efforts in 2018.
This year, 22 neighborhoods have registered with the city. Although the organizing kits have all been distributed, the city will print fliers for those who want to host an event.
Chino Hills police deputies, citizens on patrol, city council members, Chino Valley Fire District personnel, and McGruff the crime-fighting dog will visit as many registered events as possible.
Information: 364-2613 or visit chinohills.org/national nightout.
Chino
Chino police, city staff and Chino Valley Fire District personnel will visit 19 locations.
Neighborhoods will host ice cream socials, barbecues, pool parties and classic car displays.
Some of the larger neighborhoods are planning block parties, said Chris Wolff of the Chino Police Department, who is coordinating Night Out activities in Chino.
Ms. Wolff said six teams of police and city staff members will visit each location for about 30 minutes, providing small giveaways.
The Chino Council rescheduled its early August meeting to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 so councilmembers can attend the events.
Although registration for Night Out visits has passed, the Chino Police Department is encouraging all residents to participate.
Ontario
Ontario will hold a “Party in the Park” at 5 p.m. at Dorothy A. Quesada Community Center, 1010 S. Bon View Ave.
Neighborhoods throughout the city will host block parties to celebrate their unity against crime.
