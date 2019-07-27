Responding to complaints of increased unruly behavior at the Chino Senior Center and Chino Branch Library, the city council on July 16 voted to add an ordinance that would spell out what is not allowed inside the city’s public buildings. The ordinance would also make violations a misdemeanor.
In January, the city hired a security firm to provide a guard at the Senior Center because of problems with loiterers. Homeless people are often seen sitting outside the Senior Center’s Central Avenue entrance.
The ordinance still needs a second reading and adoption by the council at its 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 meeting. If approved at that meeting, it will go into effect on Oct. 3.
The ordinance prohibits the following activities inside or near the premises of any public building:
●Words or language that would likely provide a violent response from a recipient;
●Indecent, obscene, profane or insulting epithets, words or language for the purpose or threatening or intimidating;
●Disruptive behavior such as loud talking, shouting, horseplay or an interference that disrupts the legitimate use of the public building or with the duties of staff members;
●Damage to public buildings, their equipment, materials or grounds; smoking in public buildings or within 20 feet of an entrance, exit or operable window;
●Putting garbage in a place other than a garbage can;
●Loitering without a legal purpose that blocks or impedes free access;
●Loitering before or after posted hours of operation;
●Having an open container of alcohol, unless there is written permission from the city, such as during city approved events;
●Purchasing, selling, giving away or consuming an alcoholic beverage, unless there is written permission from the city;
●Possessing, transporting, purchasing, selling, giving away or consuming any illegal narcotic or restricted dangerous drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.