Max Scott would have preferred to remain anonymous at the dedication of Boys Republic’s new culinary arts center in Chino Hills, but his stellar reputation made that wish impossible.
The celebratory event -- attended by more than 100 community leaders and students and staff from the residential program for troubled youth -- was held Oct. 2 for the opening of the Max Scott Culinary Arts Center.
Boy’s Republic supporters Mary Lou Boone and her son Nick Boone echoed other speakers who said it was fitting that the facility was named for Mr. Scott.
Mr. Scott started his career at Boys Republic in 1975 and was its executive director when he retired in 2010.
He is credited with developing a group counseling program that models the organization’s long-standing tenets of self-government, self-reliance and “nothing without labor.”
Additionally, he is admired by many in the organization for his unwavering patience and belief that any boy could turn his life around if given an opportunity through positive peer support and supportive adults.
Upon receiving his master’s degree from Brigham Young University, Mr. Scott, his wife LaRae and their first-born son moved from Utah to Chino after Mr. Scott accepted a counseling position at Boys Republic.
The couple moved to Chino Hills 18 years ago and have two grown sons.
Guests to the invitation-only event included members of the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Rancho del Chino Rotary Club, city officials from the cities of Chino and Chino Hills and representatives from offices of elected county and state officials.
Other guests included Boys Republic board members, auxiliary groups, and family members of the late Steve McQueen. The actor had lived at Boys Republic for a time when he was a teenager.
Boys from the Chino Hills facility and girls from the Girls Republic facility in Monrovia provided table service for the luncheon. The entree included a giant smoked pork chop, artfully plated.
A dessert bar featured a chocolate fountain, fresh fruit and elegant bite sized treats. Each guest received a snickerdoodle coffee cake to take home.
A focal point of the $4.5 million center is the bistro. It has large decorative windows along one wall that add natural light and a view of the trees outside.
The Pasadena firm Architecture for Education designed the building to incorporate the aesthetics of several original buildings remaining on the campus.
The bistro with dining service will be available for use by community groups, said executive director Chris Burns. Cooking classes will also be offered to the public.
The culinary arts classroom, production kitchen, teaching bakery and storage basement will expand vocational training opportunities for students. The upgrades will also aid growth of Boys Republic’s existing commercial bakery operation.
The new production kitchen is also used to cook three meals a day for the 120 student residents who eat in the renovated cafeteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.