Rich and poor, big and small, lonely or happy, the Chino United Methodist Church is inviting the entire community for Thanksgiving dinner 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Thursday) at 5201 Riverside Drive, west of Central Avenue.
Volunteers are welcome, especially between 3 and 5 p.m., said Pastor Matt Sergeant.
The church offers the free meal every year to those in need, those who are alone, and those who don’t have a place to go. Those who attend may bring their friends to join them.
“If you’re a millionaire or indigent, we don’t care, we’ll feed you,” said the pastor. “Don’t be alone for Thanksgiving.”
The annual event goes back to 2007 when the church’s youth joined forces with church and local volunteers to serve more than 140 meals to community members.
A clothing giveaway will take place.
Licensed barbers and cosmetologists are welcome to cut hair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church nursery.
Information: 628-1107 or email chinoumc@yahoo.com.
