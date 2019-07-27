Huntington Beach police said two people were killed — including a 29-year-old man from Chino Hills — and three others were injured in a two-car crash Monday night at Beach Boulevard and Taylor Drive in Huntington Beach.
Kenny Walsh of Chino Hills was killed along with his 36-year-old girlfriend Mia Rodriguez, of Huntington Beach, in the 9:25 p.m. collision, police said.
They were pronounced dead at the scene, Huntington Beach police said.
Officers found a red Honda Fit with heavy damage to its passenger side and a Volkswagen Passat with major damage to its front end, police said. Three people inside the Volkswagen were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. Its cause remains under investigation by the Huntington Beach Police Department.
A Go Fund Me page for Ms. Rodriguez has raised $1,000 as of Friday morning.
The website address is https://www.gofundme.com/f/1peyhlivao.
