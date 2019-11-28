Food for Life Ministry gave away 604 turkeys and other food to the working poor during their 10th annual Thanksgiving giveaway on Saturday but it wasn’t enough to meet the need, said organization director Cindy Vande Steeg.
Mrs. Vande Steeg said about “50 or so” families left empty handed because the organization had run out of food to give away before noon.
A line of people began waiting before 9 a.m. for the event which was held in the parking lot outside the Chino Senior Center. The organization did not hold a pre-registration.
There were 604 families served with each receiving one turkey, one box of non-perishable food items and two bags of bread.
About 120 volunteers participated from six local churches: The Bridge, CrossPoint, Valley Christian Church and First United Reformed Church, all in Chino; and Chino Valley Community Church in Chino Hills.
The First United Reformed Church Cadets (boys club) served free hot dogs and drinks to the crowd.
Local churches and Carla Vande Steeg’s fifth grade class at Howard Cattle Elementary in Chino contributed to the purchase of turkeys.
Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills and Howard Cattle also collected non-perishable food. Food for Life is seeking companies to provide donations that are needed year-round to meet the needs of the community.
The organization had served 92 families at its food giveaway held Nov. 16. This is higher than normal, Mrs. Vande Steeg said.
Food for Life Ministry holds food distributions regularly from its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Drive, Chino. Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The warehouse will be closed today (Nov. 28).
Participants must bring a form of identification. A monetary donation is requested but is not mandatory to receive food. Volunteers and donations of food are welcomed.
Information: 627-3663, or foodforlifemin istry.org
