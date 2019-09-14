Chino Hills will turn into a festival of fun 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Chino Hills Community Center with grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, a soft rock band under the gazebo, games, a bounce house, inflatable obstacle course, a dunk tank for deputies, and an earthquake simulator.
Mayor Cynthia Moran said she is transforming her “State of the City” address into a community fair to celebrate Chino Hills.
The three-piece acoustic guitar band “Dynamite Dawson” will kick off the event at 11 a.m. and will play rock and roll from the 1950s to the 1980s with an emphasis on vocal harmonies.
At 11:30 a.m., fire district personnel will demonstrate “What We Wear” to show the various uniforms used on the job. The “fashion show” will repeat at 12:30 p.m.
At noon, Chino Hills resident Alicia Joy Volinski, known as LiLi Joy on “The Voice,” will sing the National Anthem and Mayor Moran will lead the “Unsung Hero” ceremony joined by city council members to introduce their chosen heroes.
Unsung heroes for 2019 are Sharon Stuewe, Ronnie Guyer, Nicole Aptekar, Douglas Sparkes, and Simon Ho.
At 12:45 p.m., a K9 team from the San Bernardino County Probation Department will perform a demonstration.
A SWAT vehicle, CSI crime scene activity, and a fire safety house will be on hand.
A selfie station with props such as a hard hat, vest, and firefighter’s helmet, contributed by various agencies, will be available.
The event is sponsored by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Information: 627-6177 or visit ChinoHills.org/Cel ebratech
