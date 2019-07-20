Measure G school facilities projects are gaining traction this summer in the Chino Valley school district.
The $750 million school construction and modernization bond was approved by voters in November 2016.
Director of Planning Beverly Beemer said facilities staff have been pushing hard for the heavy construction to be complete before schools reopen on Aug. 12.
A project to install new heating, ventilation and air conditioning in the kitchen and in the gym at Ayala High in Chino Hills will be finished in time, she said. These areas did not have HVAC when the school was built.
Construction of a two-story science building at Ayala is about 45 days behind schedule because of the heavy winter rains, but workers are catching up, Ms. Beemer said.
Each of the 14 classrooms will be fully equipped labs for Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS).
The target date for building occupancy is late spring of 2020.
After the new science building is complete, modernization will begin on the northwest part of the school.
Ms. Beemer said it won’t be necessary to add additional portable classrooms because the new science building will act as “swing space” for classrooms being modernized.
A new performing arts center for Ayala is in the master plan, but it is not yet on the schedule.
The school board set priorities for the Measure G funds in 2017, based upon modernization eligibility and the master plan, Ms. Beemer said.
The board had designated $208 million for the first round of projects and a second allocation of about the same amount is planned for the end of this year or the beginning of next.
Chino High
Reconstruction work began last year at Chino High. Work will be done in phases until the school is completely rebuilt in 2023. Projected total cost is $130.8 million.
As part of phase zero, shop buildings on the northwest corner of the campus, including an automotive shop and former agriculture facilities, were demolished this summer.
A new career technical education wing will be built there in two to three years, Ms. Beemer said. Specific courses to be taught there have not yet been determined, she added.
Also demolished this summer was the old little league baseball field and snack bar facing Jefferson Avenue. The administration building and future school entrance will be at this location.
A snack bar, storage facilities and restrooms were recently built near the renovated baseball field and new softball fields were completed in the spring at Benson and Jefferson avenues.
Ms. Beemer said full approval of building plans are expected any day from the department of the state architect and grading for the new building pads will begin soon.
Construction will start on the new classroom buildings this fall, Ms. Beemer said.
New school
After pressure last spring from south Chino’s Preserve community, the school district has hired WLC Architects as a first step towards building a second kindergarten through eighth grade school in the rapidly growing area.
Ms. Beemer said property east of Main Street and west of East Preserve Loop will be available in 2020-21 from the Lewis Corporation, a local developer.
The school is not expected to be ready to open for at least another three years, and in the meantime, more portable classrooms will be added to the district’s existing Cal Aero Preserve Academy kindergarten through eighth grade campus in Chino.
Modernizing
Modernization work at 11 eligible schools in the district is planned through Measure G.
Work is in process at Ayala High, Litel, and Oak Ridge elementary schools in Chino Hills and Howard Cattle Elementary in Chino.
Ms. Beemer said the kindergarten classrooms at all three elementary schools will be completed this summer.
Country Springs and Rolling Ridge in Chino Hills each received 11 portable classrooms for interim housing this summer and are next on the list for modernization, Ms. Beemer said.
“Most schools receive outside facelifts every two or three years, but the modernization projects include complete upgrades from the inside out,” Ms. Beemer said.
Classrooms will be stripped of materials down to the support beams and everything inside will be replaced, she said.
Measure G will fund casework and pinboards on classroom walls, new furniture, paint, flooring, new HVAC systems, and electrical, plumbing, and technology infrastructure upgrades, including a giant interactive computer screen called a ViewSonic in every classroom.
Portable classrooms will be used temporarily at the elementary schools during construction.
Cattle Elementary has 15 portable classrooms occupied since last fall. Phase three of its modernization project will be complete in mid-spring of next year. It will include classrooms on the east side of the Cattle campus, the school library, and the administration building.
Litel and Oak Ridge each have seven portable classrooms occupied with about 210 students at each site. The portables have been in place since last fall.
Sixteen new classrooms will be ready for Litel students and 12 more will be finished by October or November.
The kitchen at Litel has been remodeled with all new appliances this summer.
Oak Ridge and Litel had modernization of kindergarten classrooms and upgrades to fire and security systems this summer.
Modernization will be complete at both schools in late fall 2019, with the removal of portables occurring in December. Modernization at Cattle will be finished in spring 2020, with removal of portables by that summer.
Safety and security
Improvements to security and safety were named a priority by the school board.
Security features such as keyless access, security cameras, upgraded alarms, security fencing and gates will be finished by early 2020 at high schools and three junior high schools, Ms. Beemer said.
Schools that received one or more of the security upgrades this summer include Cal Aero Preserve Academy; Ayala, Buena Vista Continuation, Chino Hills and Don Lugo high schools.
Upgrades to science labs at Magnolia and Ramona junior high schools in Chino will be complete by early October.
Seven portable classrooms were moved at Briggs K-8 Fundamental School in Chino to build a new science building.
Plans for the modernization of Canyon Hills and Townsend Junior high schools are in process with the architect.
