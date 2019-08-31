Persons wanting to try out fishing without having to pay for a license can take advantage of Free Fishing Day in California, offered today (Aug. 31) by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The department offers two Free Fishing Days each year – usually around the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend – when it is legal to fish without a license.
A basic annual resident sport fishing license in California currently costs $49.94, while a one-day sport fishing license costs $16.20.
“Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for experienced anglers to share their love of the sport with someone who’s never tried it,” said the department’s director Charlton H. Bonham.
All fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures remain in effect on Free Fishing Day.
Every angler must also have an appropriate report card if they are fishing for steelhead or sturgeon anywhere in the state, or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity river systems.
Freshwater or saltwater sport fishing regulations are available at wildlife.ca.gov/regulations.
Persons wanting to fish the rest of the year may visit www.ca.wildlifelicense.com/InternetSales/ for information about purchasing a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.