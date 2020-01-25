More than 1,000 business, community and government leaders are expected to attend “Vision 2020,” San Bernardino County’s State of the County, to be held Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center, Ontario.
The event will focus on how much the county has changed in the 2010s, as well as look at the business innovators, places and people who will influence the next 10 years.
During a panel presentation at the beginning of the event, market leaders will discuss how the county’s socio-economic progress has influenced its current business plans and future real estate strategies.
Check-in for the panel presentation will be 3:30 to 4 p.m. The discussion will be held 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Registration for the main event is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The general program will be 5:30 to 6 p.m., and networking will be offered 6 to 8 p.m.
Hors d’oeuvres will be provided and there will be a cash bar.
Cost to attend the event is $50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.