Chino resident Christy Bainbridge gets nervous every time she pulls out onto Monte Vista Avenue from Harrison Street just south of the 60 Freeway.
Ms. Bainbridge, who lives in the neighborhood, said she cannot clearly see oncoming traffic because of the K-rails (concrete barriers) and orange construction cones that have been sitting on Monte Vista since November for Caltrans’ project to replace the street’s bridge that crosses over the 60 Freeway.
The project is part of Caltrans’ “60 Swarm” effort to repair the 60 Freeway from Euclid Avenue on the Chino/Ontario border to the 60/215/91 freeways interchange in Riverside, and replace three freeway bridges in Chino – on Monte Vista, Benson and Pipeline avenues – so they are high enough to accommodate high profile vehicles.
‘Dangerous’ situation
“It’s dangerous for us who live here to get out onto Monte Vista from Harrison Street,” Ms. Bainbridge said. “We can’t see over those K-rails to see if cars are coming, especially when they are small cars and then turn onto Harrison Street from either direction.”
“I can’t tell you how many of us have almost been rear-ended,” she said. “We use our blinkers as people don’t want to stop behind us for us to turn.”
In mid-January, she learned that the work on the Monte Vista Avenue bridge is being delayed for possibly a year.
“Why is it up if nothing is being done for a year?” she asked of the K-rails and cones. “It’s a nuisance and dangerous for our neighborhood. Why can’t it be removed until it’s time for the work to be done?”
Kimberly Cherry, a spokeswoman for Caltrans, said a woman called her in early December, complaining about the narrow lanes around the bridge project, and that the K-rail on the south side of the bridge, near Harrison Street, has hindered the visibility of cross traffic.
Ms. Bainbridge said that call came from a neighbor of hers.
Caltrans responds
Ms. Cherry said the December complaint was relayed to Caltrans’ resident engineer for the “Three Bridges Project,” who analyzed the corner of Harrison and Monte Vista.
“The first action was to reduce the speed limit to 25 miles per hour, thus creating more time for motorists to assess their surroundings and improve visibility,” Ms. Cherry said in an email to the Champion. “Then, measurements were taken to verify what other actions may be needed.”
She said the reduced speed limit gives motorists more than 7.5 seconds of clear view and good stopping sight distance of the southbound traffic approaching from the north. She also said the limit line was revised and placed further out to allow for more visibility and time for assessing the traffic.
Ms. Cherry said the bridge project involves several agencies, including utility companies and surrounding cities. “It has been a tremendous team effort with numerous organizations having to coordinate schedules to prep for the bridge work,” she said. “We cannot control the schedules of these other organizations. Due to this, prolonging the start dates has taken place across the board on the ‘Three Bridges Project’.”
Ms. Cherry said the “Three Bridges” contractor had planned to start the Monte Vista bridge as soon as Southern California Edison’s overhead electric lines could be removed. “Originally, the overhead lines were to be removed in September 2019, but have been delayed, thus delaying and pushing our start date for Monte Vista.”
She said the K-rails and cones remain in place so the construction firm can start the demolition of the bridge as soon as they get an “all clear” for the project.
Ms. Cherry said the Monte Vista bridge construction will start as soon as possible, “not necessarily a year from now.”
