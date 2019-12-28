County, state and federal offices will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
Chino Valley Unified School District campuses, charter schools and private schools in the area are closed through Jan. 3 for the holidays. Classes will resume Monday, Jan. 6.
Post offices will be closed Jan. 1 and there will be no mail delivery that day.
Chino Hills City Hall and City Yard are closed through Wednesday, Jan. 1. Chino Hills city staff will be available “on-call” to respond to emergencies by calling 364-2860.The James S. Thalman Library and McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills, the Chino Hills Community Center and Chino Hills Police Department’s main lobby will be closed Jan. 1.
Chino city offices and the Chino Police Department lobby will be closed New Year’s Day. Those offices and the police lobby will close at noon on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.
Chino Branch Library on Central Avenue is closed through the end of February for renovations.
Cal Aero Preserve Academy Branch Library in the Preserve area of south Chino will be closed Jan. 1.
Trash will not be picked up in Chino and Chino Hills on Jan. 1 and will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. Banks will be closed Jan. 1. Most grocery stores are expected to be open New Year’s Day and may have modified hours on New Year’s Eve. Many major chain pharmacies and most convenience stores are expected to be open New Year’s Day.
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce is closed through Friday, Jan. 3 and will re-open Monday, Jan. 6.
The public is advised to check ahead for store closures or special holiday hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.