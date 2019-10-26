At least three properties in Carbon Canyon will undergo changes in the next few years, representing the ending of one era and the beginning of another.
The 2.6-acre property known as the “Haze” since the 1970s and owned by John Klavins from 1962 until he died in 2017, has been sold to Alchemy Acquisitions, LLC, based in Chino Hills.
Alchemy acquired the property July 24 and has been cleaning up the site tucked behind the Circle K, surrounded by the quiet beauty of the canyon.
The property is zoned low-density residential that would not allow more than eight single-family homes, if it was to be developed.
The late Mr. Klavins, born in the Baltic state of Latvia in 1915 and a Holocaust survivor, allowed residents to rent his cabins for very low rent.
Dave Andrews, who lived in Carbon Canyon all his life, said the entire canyon used to be like the Haze, where everybody knew each other and didn’t lock their doors.
His grandparents settled in Carbon Canyon in the late 1930s and his parents, Joe and Nancy Andrews, lived on Chernus Lane.
Mr. Andrews, who now lives in Nevada, said the canyon has changed dramatically.
“It’s the end of what was,” he said.
Red tag
Another area is 1279 Carbon Canyon Road that was red tagged by the city in January for health and safety issues the city said were created by the landlord.
All tenants were forced to move out of the eight apartments on the property once called Tidwell Oaks and built in the 1930s at the east end of Sleepy Hollow, not far down the road from Circle K.
David C. Tidwell and his wife Velma lived there and ran a small country store. Sometime during its history, the store was rumored to be a bar, and the units were used as a brothel.
In the 1970s, the property was owned by the Norris family.
Fred Gentry purchased the store and property in the early 1990s. The one-room general store was known as “Fred’s Store” and was operated by the Gentrys, who often gave credit to the locals.
A former resident said Mr. Gentry pointed out bullet holes left in the ceiling and walls from days gone past.
Current property owner Leonard Aten retained an architect to bring the units into code compliance.
The architect could not be reached for comment and the City of Chino Hills did not respond by Champion press time to a question about the status of the property.
Liquor store
The shuttered Party House Liquor Store that later became the Canyon Market is now owned by the city of Chino Hills for a possible community center or other use for the Carbon Canyon community,
The 1.06-acre site is in Sleepy Hollow at 1084 Carbon Canyon Road in the switchbacks.
Just east of the site is 3 acres of city-owned land consisting of a riparian woodland along Carbon Canyon Creek.
Councilman Ray Marquez said meetings will be held with the community to gather input on the type of use residents envision.
The little store had a long history in Sleepy Hollow. It was called Ichabod’s Restaurant and Country Store in the 1960s and was a hub of activity and gathering place for the Sleepy Hollow community,
The concrete slab adjacent to the store was used for dancing and music.
The restaurant was later purchased by Joe Tatar, who renamed it Joe Tatar’s.
