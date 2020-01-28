Chino Hills police jailed a 32-year-old man Monday night on suspicion of using an object to assault a man 16 hours earlier.
Jesus Rivera, of Chino Hills, was booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He is facing one count of assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
Deputies from the Chino Hills Police Department were called at 3:49 a.m. to the 6400 block of Coyote Street on a report of an assault, said Deputy Dominick Martinez.
“During the investigation, deputies learned the suspects assaulted the victim, an adult male of Chino Hills, with a blunt object and fled the scene,” Deputy Martinez said.
The unidentified victim suffered minor injuries.
Deputies received information at 6:40 p.m. that Mr. Rivera returned to the area.
With the help of a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department bloodhound and deputies in a helicopter located and arrested Mr. Rivera at 8:16 p.m. in the 18000 block of Cariat Drive.
He was arrested without incident.
Anyone with information can call Deputy Dominick Martinez at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
