The National Safety Council offers the following advice to stay safe during the remainder of the busy holiday season.
Traveling
●Prepare the family car for winter and keep an emergency preparedness kit in it
●Get a good night’s sleep before departing and avoid drowsy driving
●Leave early, planning ahead for heavy traffic
●Make sure every person in the vehicle is properly buckled in no matter how long or short the distance traveled
●Put away cell phones; many distractions occur while driving, but cell phones are conaidered the main culprit.
●Practice defensive driving
●Designate a sober driver to ensure guests make it home safely after a holiday party; alcohol or over-the-counter, prescription and illegal drugs can cause impairment
Firestarters, Candles and fireplaces
The National Fire Protection Association reports that one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles and that two of every five decoration fires happen because the decorations are placed too close to a heat source.
●Place candles where they cannot be knocked down or blown over and out of reach of children
●Keep matches and lighters up high and out of reach for children in a locked cabinet
●Use flameless, rather than lighted, candles near flammable objects.
●Don’t burn trees, wreaths or wrapping paper in the fireplace
●Use a screen on the fireplace at all times when a fire is burning
●Never leave candles or fireplaces burning unattended or when you are asleep
●Check and clean the chimney and fireplace area at least once a year
Turkey fryers
Be alert to the dangers of frying a turkey for the holiday meal. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there have been 154 turkey-fryer related fires, burns or other injuries since 2004, with $5.2 million in property damage losses.
The National Safety Council discourages the use of turkey fryers at home and urges those who prefer fried turkey to seek professional establishments or consider using an oil-less turkey fryer. Consumers who are determined to fry their own turkey should follow all U.S. Fire Administration turkey fryer guidelines.
Food
The foodsafety.gov website from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provides these holiday food safety tips:
●Wash hands frequently when handling food
●Keep raw meat away from fresh produce
●Use separate cutting boards, plate and utensils for uncooked and cooked meats to avoid cross-contamination
●Use a food thermometer to make sure meat is cooked to a safe temperature
●Refrigerate hot or cold leftover food within two hours of being served
●When storing turkey, cut the leftovers in small pieces so they will chill quickly
●Holiday leftovers are safe for three to four days when properly refrigerated
Gifts
More than a quarter of a million children were seriously injured in toy-related incidents in 2017, according to the National Safety Council.
The agency advises consumers to avoid safety hazards while gifting with these tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
●Toys are age-rated for safety, not for children’s intellect and physical ability, so be sure to choose toys in the correct age range
●Choose toys for children under 3 that do not have small parts which could be choking hazards
●For children under 10, avoid toys that must be plugged into an electrical outlet
●Be cautious about toys that have button batteries or magnets, which can be harmful or fatal if swallowed
●When giving scooters and other riding toys, give the gift of appropriate safety gear, too; helmets should be worn at all times and they should be sized to fit.
To find out about holiday toy safety and recalls, check the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.
