Basic and expanded CPR classes will be offered by the city of Chino in two different sessions on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Basic CPR & AED is set for 8 a.m. to noon. Participants will learn how to recognize, respond to and treat a variety of first aid emergencies and perform CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.
CPR, AED & First Aid will be offered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will learn the same skills as offered in the basic class, but more time will be spent on each subject.
These classes are not designed for healthcare and California licensed childcare providers.
Cost for the basic class is $53 for Chino residents or $63 for non-residents. Cost for the expanded class is $78 for Chino residents or $88 for non-residents.
Participants must be 13 years or older.
Instructors are staff members of 911 Safety Services.
Registration: cityofchino.org/programs. Information: 334-3258.
