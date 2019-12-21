The Hispanic prayer group of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills called Grupo de Oracion celebrated the third night of Las Posadas on Tuesday indoors at Maher Hall.
After reciting the rosary, half the members stood in the foyer of Maher Hall at the entryway asking for shelter while the other half stayed on the other side responding in a song called “Peticion de Pasada” that they would not let them in.
They were recreating the Nativity story in a Mexican tradition called Las Posadas where Mary and Joseph journey to Bethlehem looking for an inn to have their baby Jesus.
The word posada means “inn” or “shelter” in Spanish.
Lety Diaz, who organizes the annual event, opened her home to 85 people on Sunday night who walked down Bird Farm Road and knocked on the doors of two houses singing songs in Spanish.
Each event concludes with Mexican food, hot beverages, music and sometimes a pinata.
Three days are left to join the 7 p.m. processions: tonight (Dec. 21) at 4550 Bird Farm Road; Sunday, Dec. 22, 15342 Carmelita Ave.; and Monday, Dec. 23 at 15203 Carmelita Ave. in Los Serranos.
Information: Mrs. Diaz, 606-9752.
